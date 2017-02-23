Al White Motors and WMSR (Thunder Radio) are teaming up to honor those who serve that thin blue line, our local law enforcement. Each month someone in law enforcement will be honored as a Hometown Hero.
Our hero this month is Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Sharketti. He has been an employee with the sheriff’s department since January of 2012 as a corrections officer. He became a certified deputy in 2012, only 6 months after his hire date then became a corporal with the department Feb, 2015.
“Shark”, as he is known by many, served our country in the Air Force for 22 years. Sharketti is married with two daughters.
Sheriff Steve Graves says that “Shark” is very respectful, fair and willing to help his community and is a great mentor to young people in the community and in the department. He believes in doing what is right and his patriotism for his country is always evident in his actions and demeanor.
We are continuing to ask for the public’s help for more hometown heroes. Go to our Facebook page or the Al White Ford Lincoln Mercury Facebook page to nominate a law enforcement official. Tell us why you think someone that serves Coffee County in law enforcement deserves to be chosen as a “Hometown Hero”. The man or woman that is selected each month will be recognized on WMSRradio.com and receive a nice surprise from Al White Motors.
Thank you to all that serve and protect us, our Hometown Heroes.
February’s Hometown Hero
Al White Motors and WMSR (Thunder Radio) are teaming up to honor those who serve that thin blue line, our local law enforcement. Each month someone in law enforcement will be honored as a Hometown Hero.