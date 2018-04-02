County unemployment figures for February show 69 Tennessee counties saw lower unemployment rates. The rate increased in five counties and stayed the same in 21 counties.
Coffee County and Franklin County’s unemployment rates for February were unchanged from the January rate of 3.6 percent.
Warren County’s unemployment rate for February was 3.9 percent, down from 4.1 percent in January.
Bedford County dropped from 3.8 percent to 3.6. Moore County went down slightly from 3 percent January to 2.8 in February.
Grundy County went from 5.0 to 4.6 percent. Cannon County went from 3.4 to 3.0 percent.
Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.4 percent, while Houston County had the highest at 6.8 percent.
February County Unemployment Rate Same as January
