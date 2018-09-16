The Food and Drug Administration has referred to e-cigarettes as an “epidemic” as teen use increases.
FDA officials are concerned over e-cig brands catering to children with fruity flavors, with many teens using them not knowing of the nicotine inside.
FDA has ordered certain brands to submit a plan to cut teen use of their products. They have 60 days to do such.
The agency has sent warning letters to over 1,000 retailers over selling e-cigarettes to minors and fined 131 retailers over the sales.
The FDA is also considering restricting sales of flavored nicotine liquid.
FDA says E-Cigarettes an “Epidemic” in Teenager Use
The Food and Drug Administration has referred to e-cigarettes as an “epidemic” as teen use increases.