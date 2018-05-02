There was fatal motorcycle accident in Decherd on Tuesday afternoon. The motorcycle was being operated on Hwy 127 by Aulton O. Richardson, 48, of Decherd.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Richardson was traveling north on Highway 127 and was approaching traffic that was slowing down. Reports said he was unable to stop and three other vehicles were involved.
The motorcycle made its way past a Kia Sedona, driven by Devin M. McChessney, 26, of Hillsboro, and clipped the back end of a Nissan Frontier, driven by Nina D. Rodriquez, 33, of Winchester, which was directly in front of the McChessney vehicle.
A Ford Ranger, driven by David G. Bush, 63, of Georgetown, Tennessee, was going south in the opposite direction, and the vehicle and the motorcycle collided killing Richardson.
No other injuries were reported.
Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Decherd
