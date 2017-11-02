Just before 1am Thursday Coffee County Deputy Tim Cooper was dispatched to 682 Wimbley Road Estill Springs in Coffee County for structure fire with one person still inside structure, deputies Nick Graham and Joey Ricco were also on the scene along with the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department.
Michael Cook, who resided in the home with his mother, stated he discovered the fire when he arrived at the residence from Manchester. Cook and his sister, Mary Frances Cook Jones found her mother, 79 year-old Sara Ruth Cook in the floor.
When emergency personnel were able to get Sara Ruth Cook from the home they realized she had perished in the fire. Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville for an autopsy, which is standard procedure.
The fire remains under investigation by the Tennessee Bomb and Arson and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
Fatal Fire in Coffee County
