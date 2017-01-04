Fatal Crash on I-24 in Coffee County

According to a report by Tennessee Highway Patrolman Corey Stuart, on Tuesday night just after 6pm there was deadly crash near mile-marker 126 in Coffee County on Interstate 24.
The report says that a Toyota driven by Rohan C Myton, age 18 of Antioch, TN was traveling eastbound and ran off the roadway crossing the median. Myton then entered into the westbound lanes and was impacted by a motor home driven by Robert V Zanoni, 53 of Brentwood, TN. Both vehicles traveled into the embankment of the right shoulder where both vehicles came to rest.
Myton was killed in the crash and Zanoni was transported to a hospital due to unknown injures.
