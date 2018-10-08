Fatal Crash on Hwy 55 in Manchester Monday Morning

There was a fatal accident early Monday morning on Hwy. 55 near Coffee County High School. The two-vehicle crash took place around 5:30am.
Manchester Police Assistant Chief Adam Floied says that Shawn Robert Austin age 41 of Tullahoma was on his way to work when his Pontiac car was hit head-on by a pick-up traveling in the opposite direction. Floied says that the female driver of the truck saw something in the road, swerved and crossed over the median, crashing into Austin’s car.
Austin died from the injuries he received. The female was not seriously injured.
Traffic was shut down in both directions of Hwy 55 for around three hours, causing several people to be late for work and students to run late for school.
Manchester Police is investigating the fatal crash.