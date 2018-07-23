«

»

Fatal Crash on Hwy 41

Sylvia Ogle, 70, of Winchester, was killed after she and her husband were allegedly hit by a drunk driver in Bedford County late Saturday.
The driver of the other vehicle, Kyle Nevison, 24, of Chapel Hill was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, simple possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 41 in Shelbyville just before midnight.
THP officials said Nevison, was pulling a boat behind his Chevrolet Silverado on the northbound side of Hwy. 41 when he swerved into oncoming traffic, striking Sylvia and Jerry Ogle head-on in their Ford Escape.
Jerry Ogle and Nevison were also injured in the accident.
Officials said a blood test revealed Nevison had both drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.