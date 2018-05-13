70-year-old John Wilburn, of Lynchburg, Tennessee died in a fiery crash between Lynchburg and Tullahoma on Saturday.
It happened just before 10 a.m. on State Route 55 near Hilltop Circle in Moore County.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Dodge flatbed truck driven by 70-year-old James E. Waters, of Tullahoma was traveling east went he allegedly crossed over the center line and hit the side of a Ford Fusion, driven by 29-year-old Cassandra B. Walden, of Fayetteville.
Waters’ truck then kept going and hit a Chevrolet truck head-on, killing Wilburn.
Waters and Walden were both injured. A juvenile in Walden’s vehicle was not injured.
The roadway was closed for around 5 hours for clean-up and investigation.
Fatal Crash just inside Moore County
70-year-old John Wilburn, of Lynchburg, Tennessee died in a fiery crash between Lynchburg and Tullahoma on Saturday.