Authorities say a woman is dead after a head-on rollover crash in Bedford County on Sunday.
A juvenile driver veered off the road, overcorrected and struck the second vehicle.
Emergency officials said that 35- year-old Crystal Jones was traveling on CX Troxler Road in Wartrace when her car was struck by the juvenile’s car.
35- year-old Crystal Jones died in the two-vehicle crash that also injured her passenger and the juvenile driver of the other vehicle.
Fatal Crash in Wartrace
Authorities say a woman is dead after a head-on rollover crash in Bedford County on Sunday.