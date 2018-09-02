A weekend crash claimed the life of a Warren County woman. It happened on Highway 108 near the Mt. Zion community. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 46 year old Maria Lopez was driving northbound in a Toyota Matrix when, for unknown reasons, the car crossed the center line and hit a concrete culvert in a creek bed before bursting into flames. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened Saturday afternoon at around 4:30.
Fatal Crash in Warren County
A weekend crash claimed the life of a Warren County woman. It happened on Highway 108 near the Mt. Zion community. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 46 year old Maria Lopez was driving northbound in a Toyota Matrix when, for unknown reasons, the car crossed the center line and hit a concrete culvert in a creek bed before bursting into flames. She was pronounced dead at the scene.