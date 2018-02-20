Cody Ray Clark, 22, of Riddle Lane Estill Springs was pronounced dead on arrival at Tennova—Harton Hospital Sunday night following a single vehicle crash on East Moore Street in Tullahoma.
According to a Tullahoma Police report by Cpl. Tommy Elliott, a 1996 Toyota Camry operated by Clark was traveling on East Moore Street when he apparently ran a stop sign at the intersection of North Anderson Street and left the roadway to the right and struck a culvert.
According to the police report there were tire marks leading off the roadway to the right of North Anderson Street. The car struck a culvert of the drive leading into Amberwood Apartments.
When the officer arrived, he was unable to speak with Clark to learn what happened.
Clark was transported by Coffee County Ambulance Service to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Sgt. Robert Weaver investigated the crash.
Fatal Crash in Tullahoma
Cody Ray Clark, 22, of Riddle Lane Estill Springs was pronounced dead on arrival at Tennova—Harton Hospital Sunday night following a single vehicle crash on East Moore Street in Tullahoma.