A weekend crash claimed the life of a Morrison man. It happened at the intersection of Colville and Depot Street in McMinnville Saturday afternoon.
According to police, a 2016 Toyota SUV, driven by 69 year-old Kenny Taylor of McMinnville, was crossing Colville Street northbound and pulled into the path of a 1987 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Jay Alan Webster of Morrison, which was eastbound on Colville.
Webster died from his injuries a short time later at River Park Hospital.
Taylor, who is a former Warren County Sheriff, was cited for failure to yield. The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the District Attorney’s Office.
Fatal Crash in McMinnville
