Fatal Crash in McMinnville

A weekend crash claimed the life of a Morrison man. It happened at the intersection of Colville and Depot Street in McMinnville Saturday afternoon.
According to police, a 2016 Toyota SUV, driven by 69 year-old Kenny Taylor of McMinnville, was crossing Colville Street northbound and pulled into the path of a 1987 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Jay Alan Webster of Morrison, which was eastbound on Colville.
Webster died from his injuries a short time later at River Park Hospital.
Taylor, who is a former Warren County Sheriff, was cited for failure to yield. The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the District Attorney’s Office.