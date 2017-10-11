Manchester Fire and Rescue along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle accident at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning (October 10, 2017) that involved a fatality. When emergency responders arrived at 4453 Noah Road they found a single vehicle that was on its roof in the road.
In Trooper Joshua Malone’s report, 44 year-old Karen E Anderson of Bradyville, TN was driving her 2003 Nissan westbound on Noah Road when she apparently lost control. She left the roadway on the right side, striking a telephone pole and flipped. Anderson died as a result of her injuries.
Fatal Crash in Coffee County
