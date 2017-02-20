Sunday afternoon around 12:30pm near AEDC on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway at the Exit 117 Interstate 24 overpass there was a 2-vehicle crash.
In Tennessee Highway Patrolman Larry Fraley’s report a 2002 Ford Mustang driven by 18 year-old Mary E McBee of Decherd was traveling north when she allegedly failed to yield while turning onto the I-24 westbound exit ramp. The action apparently caused 48 year-old Korey J Benbow of Manchester to collide his Harley Davidson motorcycle with the Mustang. Benbow was pronounced deceased at the scene. Apparently McBee was injured, but no information was given on the extent of her injures.
No charges were filed.
Fatal Crash in Coffee County
