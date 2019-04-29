An unnamed person was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Decherd early Saturday.
Authorities have not released the name, pending notifying next of kin.
The police report indicates that the late model Oldsmobile went off the road about 4:30 a.m. and the driver was ejected.
Authorities and first responders arrived, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. As of Monday afternoon, the name of the victim nor gender had been announced by authorities.
Fatal Accident in Decherd
