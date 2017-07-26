Students planning on attending Motlow State Community College this fall must submit an application for admission or readmission by Aug. 21, according to Mae Sanders, director of admissions and records at Motlow.
Students can apply online until midnight on Aug. 21. Online applications can be accessed from the “Apply Now” tab on the Motlow website (www.mscc.edu). Also, staff members are available at all Motlow locations to help students with the application process. Students applying on the Moore County campus should do so at the Admissions and Records office located inside the Crouch Center.
A student must complete an application for admission for all of Motlow’s programs of study. Some programs, such as nursing, have additional requirements that must be met before admission is granted into the program.
Students interested in earning high school and college credit for courses in the Dual Enrollment program, and those enrolling in the Adult College Express program also are required to apply by Aug. 21.
For more information, call the Moore County campus at 931-393-1500, Fayetteville campus at 931-438-0028, McMinnville campus at 931-668-7010, or Smyrna campus at 615-220-7800. All sites also can be reached at 800-654-4877.
Fall semester application deadline for Motlow State is August 21
