Officials say they’ll close Fall Creek Falls State Park Inn, restaurant and conference center in April of 2018 for a $25 million rebuilding.
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation spokesman Eric Ward tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press state officials met with employees last week about April 2 closure plans.
Officials will demolish two structures and build one inn with roughly 85 rooms, a restaurant and conference center.
The project should take 1 1/2 to two years.
Ward noted severance will include $3,200 per full-time hospitality staffer, $1,000 for part-time; two years of tuition assistance at state higher education institutions for full-time, one year for part-time; potential unemployment benefits; and for full-time workers, one year on a list eligible for state work.
Thirty-one full-time and potentially 27 part-time jobs are at stake.
Fall Creek Falls to Close Inn and more for Rebuild
