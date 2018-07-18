Fake $100 and $20 bills are popping up around Coffee County. The counterfeit bills have been passed at area businesses. The employees did not realize the bills were fake until a bank informed the businesses.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is urging area businesses to be very cautious when accepting cash. Any person that is in the business of money exchange, such as stores, or street vendors should practice some basic precautions. Workers are encouraged to use a marking pen to check if the money is real. Business employees should check both sides of the bill and see if they look right, because sometimes it can be obvious the money is fake.
Some of the $100 fake bills have pink Chinese writing on them.
Contact police if anyone tries to pass the fake bills to you personally or your business.
Fake Money Showing Up Again in Coffee County
Fake $100 and $20 bills are popping up around Coffee County. The counterfeit bills have been passed at area businesses. The employees did not realize the bills were fake until a bank informed the businesses.