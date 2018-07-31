On Friday July 27th 2018, Tullahoma Police Officer Rocky Ruehling responded to a call at Sonic on North Jackson Street in reference to a person attempting to pay with a counterfeit 100 dollar bill. A description of the female and the vehicle she was driving was given to the officer. A short time later officers located the woman driving a vehicle matching the description. Upon making a traffic stop the woman identified as Brandi Danielle Frazier age 31 of Locust Fort, Alabama admitted to being at the Sonic and admitted that she tried to use the bill but said she did not know it was fake.
Officers then allegedly observed in plain sight a small marijuana cigarette in the ash tray. Officers then received permission to search the vehicle and reportedly found in the floorboard next to the driver seat a small bag of white residue believed to be crack cocaine. The arrest warrant indicates that officers found several needles with a brown residue and a marijuana pipe. A check of the Frazier’s driving privilege revealed she was driving on a revoked license.
Tullahoma Officer Rocky Ruehling charged Frazier with criminal simulation, schedule II and VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Bond was set at $10,000 and she is set to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on August 23, 2018.
Fake Money Leads to Woman’s Arrest
