Fake Fire Inspector Arrested
Wesley Mark Shaw, 58, of Decherd allegedly targeted primarily ethnic restaurants operated by people who don’t English well, Shelbyville police and fire personnel said.
Bedford County Jail records show Shaw is charged with six counts of impersonation of a licensed professional and one count of criminal simulation.
Shaw claimed he could order the restaurants to close unless they passed “fire safety inspections” he conducted at a cost of several hundred dollars each, police said. One Shelbyville restaurant paid for three inspections, according to police.
Allegedly, Shaw identified himself as operations manager of “Tennessee Fire Specialty Systems” and claimed to have a Tennessee inspection license. Investigators say that license is not valid, and Shaw has no enforcement authority.
Shaw claimed to have been sent by insurance companies or fire marshals, officials were told. Following the “inspections,” Shaw placed tags on fire extinguishers and other prevention systems bearing the fake firm’s name and an invalid Tennessee state license number, according to police.
Restaurant personnel told police the suspect arrived as late as 11 p.m., outside normal business hours.
Shaw is accused of extorting money from minority business owners and charging exorbitant fees for the false inspections.
Reports of similar demands in Marshall, Lincoln and Franklin counties have been reported, and police have discovered the suspect has also hit restaurants in Huntsville, Alabama. (Shelbyville Times-Gazette)