Fake Checks passed at Tullahoma Wal-Mart
According to a report by Officer Derrick Derlien, a check for $498.64 was cashed by a female on Dec. 4.
In a report by Officer Josh Leverette, a second check for $498.64 was cashed on Dec. 17. The check was from a business in Dalton, Georgia. The business does not exist. The woman who cashed the check left the store in a maroon and tan Expedition.
A check in the amount of $499.26 was cashed at the store on Dec. 17. The check was drawn on the same Dalton, Georgia business. The individual was seen leaving the store in a blue van.
According to the police reports, the store has security video of the individuals passing the counterfeit checks.
Another check was cashed Dec. 17 in the amount of $499.76. The check was drawn on the same Dalton Georgia business that does not exist. The person passing the fake check was seen leaving the store in a 2001 white Toyota Camry.
Detective Johnny Gore is using store security video to investigate the incidents.