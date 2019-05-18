Facebook Post has One Group Calling for Coffee Co. District Attorney Northcott to Resign
Now, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is asking for Northcott to resign.
Northcott told WMSR News when asked if he would resign, he simply said no, and he will continue to do his job:
He emailed us a longer response over the entire issue. Read below:
As to the Facebook issue, the point that I was expressing was simply any ideology by whatever name that promotes hate, killing/harming of those who don’t believe in that ideology and/or killing/harming someone due to their physical/genetic characteristic is evil. The wonderful thing about this Country is that our Constitution protects everyone’s God-given right to believe whatever they wish and even to express their beliefs through oral and written word. However, if someone acts on their beliefs in a way that violates the criminal laws of Tennessee, they will be held accountable for those actions through our criminal justice system that affords everyone the equal protection of the law and due process. I have always believed this and will always believe this. Professionally, this means that I judge each situation based upon its own merits and facts but not on the belief system of the one who committed those acts. I then pursue justice based upon the laws of Tennessee and the actions of the defendant. I have done this in each and every case that I have ever handled as District Attorney and will continue to do so as long as I maintain this job.
As to CAIR’s asking for my resignation, simply put, that IS NOT going to happen. I have no reason to do so. I will continue to serve this community to the best of my ability so long as the Lord and the citizens of the 14th Judicial District provide me with that opportunity.
WMSR News also asked D.A. Northcott if he had any remorse about his Facebook post if wanted to apologize or take back anything he stated? Northcott said he doesn’t have anything to apologize about:
WMSR News will continue to follow this story and report any updates.