Facebook conversation turns into Threat
A Bedford County man told police he accepted a friend request from a woman he didn’t know. They began texting and communicating on another app, which led to the woman sending a price list for sexual acts.
He cut off contact at that point, but the next day received a text containing photos of dead people and a Spanish voice mail advising the man if he didn’t pay for the time spent talking to the woman he’d have to pay in blood.
The victim was told to notify Facebook and unfriend the suspect.