An extension of the “Move Over Law” to include Good Samaritans who have pulled over to help distressed drivers will go into effect in Tennessee on July 1.
The bill requires a motor vehicle to yield the right-of-way by making a lane change, if possible, or reducing speed when approaching a stationary motor vehicle that is flashing its lights to indicate an emergency on the shoulder, emergency lane or median.
State Senator Jim Tracy of Shelbyville, the Chairman of the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee said, “This signing ensured that no one will be punished for stopping to help someone.”
The Good Samaritan addition to the bill was inspired by a 16-year-old Tennessean named Franklin Frazier. Four days after he received his driver’s license, Frazier passed a distressed motorist on the side of the road signaling for help. Frazier pulled his car over as much as he could on the narrow road to assist, turned on his hazard lights, tried to calm the driver and called emergency services. As he was assisting, another car struck Frazier’s. Insurance determined that Frazier was 50 percent liable for the accident as he was parked illegally. This bill extends to cover Good Samaritans, ensuring that no one will be punished for stopping to help someone.
Extension of the “Move Over Law” begins July 1
