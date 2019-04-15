Expungement Fees could be Eliminated

State expungement fees could soon be eliminated because of a bill that’s passed both houses of the legislature.
Currently, it costs $450 in many cases for someone to have their criminal record cleared. State Representative William Lamberth said the new bill would use general fund money to cover the costs of processing expungements.
According to officials, many are unable to pay the large fines.
The idea is part of Governor Bill Lee’s focus on criminal justice reform. Now that the bill has passed through the legislature, he’s expected to sign it into law.
