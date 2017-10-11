One of the most dangerous intersections in Manchester is the Old Tullahoma Hwy @ Belmont Rd. A high number of crashes that occur at the intersection result in injuries.
The speed limit was lowered to try and reduce the injury-related crashes, but statistics show this is still an issue. The Manchester Police Department recognizes another problem, personal property being damaged repeatedly.
Manchester Police is dedicated to protecting the community. They are increasing their presence in the area and will strictly enforce traffic laws. They ask that you to please obey the speed limit, obey the traffic control devices, such as stop signs and always wear your seatbelt.
Expect Increased Police Presence at Dangerous Intersection
One of the most dangerous intersections in Manchester is the Old Tullahoma Hwy @ Belmont Rd. A high number of crashes that occur at the intersection result in injuries.