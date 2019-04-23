The lineup for the three-day Exit 111 Festival on the grounds of Bonnaroo in Manchester has been announced and tickets are on sale now.
The event is bringing rock and classic rock to Great Stage Park from October 11-13. Headliners of the three-day event include; Friday Lynyrd Skynyrd, Saturday Def Leppard, and Sunday Guns N’ Roses.
Other performers include Slayer (last TN concert ever), Megadeth, ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, and many, many others.
Tickets start at $189 for all 3 days. You can buy one day passes for $89. RV passes are also available. 3 day and single day prices do not include parking passes.
Exit 111 Festival Lineup
