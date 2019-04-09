Exit 111 Festival Coming to Manchester
The Tennessean reports that the Exit 111 Festival will be held at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee this October 11-13, 2019. Great Stage Park is the 19-year home of Bonnaroo.
Details (but no lineup yet) were revealed Monday on the festival’s official site after classic rockers ZZ Top announced they’d be playing there as part of their 50th-anniversary tour. The group said they will perform Oct. 12.
The 3-days of rock n’ roll festival will also feature motocross demos, classic car show, mega sports bar, and much more.
Organizers did say when tickets go on sale, but you can stay up to date on everything about the event at www.exit111festival.com.