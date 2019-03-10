Executive Order to help with Flood Recovery
The order begins the process for declaring a federal disaster after parts of the state set records for rainfall last month. Rain caused flooding in homes, businesses, roads, farms and fields, and led to landslides and highway closures.
Lee’s order enables easier delivery of health care, insurance and relief supplies to 83 Tennessee counties (including Coffee) affected by flooding. It also helps the repair of state and federal highways damaged by high water.
The order is retroactive to Feb. 6 and runs through April 7.