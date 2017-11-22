Coffee County, Manchester City, and Tullahoma City Schools in partnership with Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition and United Way of Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties proudly present: ‘Everyone Plays a Role: Connecting Systems of Support Community Summit’ on Friday, December 1st, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM at the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center. During this summit, state officials, elected leaders, and health care providers from across the state will lead panels discussing the impact of chronic absenteeism and how it has a direct effect on all facets of a community – workforce, economic, and community development. Panelist will provide insight on how their respective community or entity is connecting support systems to proactively combat this epidemic. Amy New, Assistant Commissioner of Rural Development, Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development; judicial leaders from Bradley and Lincoln Counties; Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee, and State Education leaders are among the panelist who will be participating.
“This summit will allow us to drive a conversation with community stakeholders regarding the severity of this issue, direct effect and impact on their specific entity, and how moving forward as a county we can unite together ensuring we meet the needs of each individual student and family,” said Taylor Rayfield, Coordinator of Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center. Join them as they connect and develop a proactive plan, tailored to Coffee County, that invests in building a strong workforce and ensures community growth. To RSVP or for more information, contact Rayfield at rayfieldt@k12coffee.net or (931) 222-1066.
Everyone Plays a Role: Connecting Systems of Support Community Summit set for Dec. 1
