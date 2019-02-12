Last week we reported that Coffee County Director of Schools Dr LaDonna McFall told the school board that she was seeking other job opportunities. Her contract runs until June of 2020.
This year’s evaluation committee has been formed. School board members serving this year are Shannon Duncan, Gary Nester and Pat Barton.
The evaluation will include leadership and culture, policy and governance, communications and community relations, organizational and human resources management, curriculum planning development, instructional leadership, and ethical leadership. Added to the evaluation process this year includes the district’s five-year plan and add in how well the director met specific goals in the plan.
The deadline for board members to have their evaluations completed by is March 1.
Evaluation begins on County Director of Schools
