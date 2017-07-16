«

Estill Springs Woman Cuts Friend’s Throat–Charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault

Christina Lynn Sain

Christina Lynn Sain of Estill Springs is accused of cutting her friend’s throat on Friday night outside the Dollar General on North Main Street in Estill Springs.
According to Estill Springs Police Chief Allen Rhodes, the 40-year-old Sain allegedly used a pocket knife to attack the victim while in a parked car at the store.
Sain is in the Franklin County jail charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $300,000.
Chief Rhodes said the victim, whose name was not given, was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.
The incident remains under investigation.