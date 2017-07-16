Estill Springs Woman Cuts Friend’s Throat–Charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault
According to Estill Springs Police Chief Allen Rhodes, the 40-year-old Sain allegedly used a pocket knife to attack the victim while in a parked car at the store.
Sain is in the Franklin County jail charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $300,000.
Chief Rhodes said the victim, whose name was not given, was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.
The incident remains under investigation.