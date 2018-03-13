A resident of Ray Moore Lane in Estill Springs was arrested March 9 for possession of several drugs.
According to a report by Tullahoma Police Officer Brooke Earhart, Jennifer Sue Short, 32, of Estill Springs was charged with possession of schedule IV, schedule V, schedule VI, DUI, failure to maintain control of her vehicle and open container violation.
The arrest was made after officers received information that a red Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck had hit several mailboxes on Lincoln Street. The officer was at the traffic light at the intersection of Westside Drive and West Lincoln Street when she spotted the vehicle. In a report the officer stated that the driver was “unable to maintain her lane of travel and almost struck a vehicle in the other lane of travel.
When the officer stopped the driver she allegedly “had a smell of alcoholic beverage” and her eyes were blood shot. When Officer Earhart searched Short, she allegedly found a metal tin inside the woman’s bra that contained a plastic bag and 3 grams of marijuana, 9 red and white Lyrica capsules, one and a half Xanax bars and 6 Valium pills. According to the report, the woman stated that she had taken two or three Valium pills and three shots of whiskey just before being pulled over. According to the police report, Officer Jason Maloney found half a bottle of whiskey in the front passenger seat.
Short was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a $9,000 bond and is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court April 5.
Estill Springs Woman Arrested in Tullahoma
A resident of Ray Moore Lane in Estill Springs was arrested March 9 for possession of several drugs.