The Estill Springs Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at the Montana Drive-In located on Tullahoma Hwy. The burglary took place on May 8, 2018 sometime between 1:00 am-3:00 am. It is believed that two males entered the concession area.
Anyone with any type of information would be greatly appreciated, you can call Franklin County Dispatch at 931-967-2331 and ask to speak with an Estill Springs Officer. You can ask to be anonymous.
Estill Springs Police Searching for Two Burglary Suspects
