Estill Springs man facing charges after Tullahoma Police Traffic Stop
The subject consented to a search of his vehicle. The search revealed a homemade silencer for a 22 long rifle. Fuller allegedly admitted to possessing and using the silencer. The arrest warrant says that the search also revealed a small amount of synthetic marijuana. Fuller allegedly admitted to possessing the drug and smoking during the day. Officer Wilder also said he found five Adderall tablets in the vehicle. The man also allegedly admitted to using and possessing these tablets.
Fuller’s bond was set at $11,000 and his court date will be March 3, 2017.