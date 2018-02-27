Escapee Captured–Used Stolen Car from Tullahoma to drive to Texas
According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, 25 year-old Andrew Phillip Marshall from Estill Springs was reported missing around 5 a.m. on Feb. 19.
Marshall escaped the jail by climbing into a vent in the ceiling of his cell which put him on the jail’s roof and shimmied down the side of the building.
Marshall was eventually tracked to Texas, where he was taken into custody on Monday (Feb. 26).
Marshall is suspected of stealing a car in Tullahoma. Texas authorities discovered the car abandoned before finding Marshall.
He will now be facing charges in Coffee County.