Engine #1 Begins Work on Monday

Manchester’s newest fire truck Engine 1 will officially be put into service Monday, October 8th at 10:00 am following a traditional ceremony dating back to the late 1800’s. A tradition in the fire service, the ‘wet-down”, is a ceremonial process in which firefighters officially place into service a new fire engine by anointing it with water sprayed from the retiring unit. This will be followed by the firefighters and community “pushing in” Engine 1 into the fire hall.
Members of the community are welcomed to attend the ceremony that will take place at Fire Hall 1 on the Hillsboro Hwy., beginning at 10:00 am on Monday.