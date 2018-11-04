Election Day is Tuesday, November 6 and registered voters will be allowed to cast ballots at your assigned precinct, according to your residential address.
You will see on the ballot, 28 people running for the office of Governor. 8 candidates are on the ballot for U.S. Senate and 4 individuals are running for 6th District Congress.
Two local candidates are running for 47th District State Representative, Mike Winton, and Rush Bricken. The district includes all of Coffee County and a small portion of Warren County.
During early voting, 9,817 registered voters in Coffee County cast ballots or 31.6 percent. In 2016 in a presidential election year, 12,687 people voted early and in 2014 our last mid-term election year, 5,317 voters casted ballots early. This year, 1.37 million people have voted early in Tennessee with Tuesday still to go.
Election Day voting hours for all precincts in Coffee County will be 8:00 am – 7:00 pm. Live election coverage on WMSR Radio from around the state, nation and locally begins at 6pm.
