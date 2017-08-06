«

Election Commission will meet on Monday, August 14 to Certify Tullahoma Election

The Coffee County Election Commission will meet on Monday, August 14, 2017, at 4:00 PM in the Election Commission office in the Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester. The purpose of the meeting will be to certify the Tullahoma City election held on August 3, 2017.
For more information, contact Vernita Davis, Administrator Coffee County Election Commission.