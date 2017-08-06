The Coffee County Election Commission will meet on Monday, August 14, 2017, at 4:00 PM in the Election Commission office in the Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester. The purpose of the meeting will be to certify the Tullahoma City election held on August 3, 2017.
For more information, contact Vernita Davis, Administrator Coffee County Election Commission.
Election Commission will meet on Monday, August 14 to Certify Tullahoma Election
The Coffee County Election Commission will meet on Monday, August 14, 2017, at 4:00 PM in the Election Commission office in the Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester. The purpose of the meeting will be to certify the Tullahoma City election held on August 3, 2017.