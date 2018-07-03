The Coffee County Election Commission will meet on Monday, July 9, 2018, at 4:00 PM in the Election Commission office in the Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester. The purpose of the meeting will be to certify Early Voting machines used during the August 2, 2018 elections and audit registration forms for this quarter.
Early voting starts July 13 – July 28 at the Coffee County Election Commission and at CD Stamps Center, Tullahoma.
Election Commission to Meet
