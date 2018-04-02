The Coffee County Election Commission will meet on Monday, April 9, 2018 at 4:00 PM in the Election Commission office in the Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester. The purpose of the meeting will be to certify the early voting machines for the May 1, 2018 primaries and to approve candidate petitions for the August 2, 2018 elections.
Remember early voting for the May 1 primaries runs April 11-26.
Election Commission to meet on April 9
