Election Commission “Re Votes” to Select Farrar
Story and photo by Dennis Weaver
In a special called business meeting on Monday afternoon, the Coffee County Election Commission met at the Election Commission office in the Coffee County Administrative Plaza. On the agenda for the meeting, the 5 election commissioners were set to appoint a new Administrator of Elections to replace outgoing administrator Vernita Davis. Davis has expressed her desire to retire from her position at the end of the calendar year.
Earlier in October, the commission selected Donald Andrew (Andy) Farrar for the position in what Election Commission chairman Sandra Soesbe called “a secret ballot vote.” It has been reported that 21 prospective candidates submitted applications and the field was whittled down to 5 finalists prior to Farrar’s selection. After a notice of complaint was filed with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office; Lee Pope, who is the Open Records Counsel for the comptroller’s office, ruled that the commission vote violated the tenants of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act.
On Monday, Coffee County Election Commission members Sandra Soesbe (chair), Frances Powers (secretary), Bill Bates, Emily Thoma and Barbara Arp met to revote the open position. Davis announced that one of the 5 finalists had withdrawn their name from consideration. Davis announced the 4 finalists as Donald Andrew (Andy) Farrar, Lauren Jernigan, Roxanne Patton and Teresa Wright.
Soesbe announced that she would accept nominations and a second for an appointee from the 4 finalists. After being seconded, the commission would vote on whatever candidate was placed in nomination. The first candidate to receive a majority vote would be selected.
After the finalists were read, Bill Bates nominated Farrar and that nomination was seconded by Arp. In the ensuing roll call vote, all 5 commissioners voted “Aye” on the selection of Farrar as the new Administrator of Elections. He will take over the office once Davis retires.
Before Soesbe opened the floor to the public for questions, Davis announced that over 7,800 voters had participated in early voting prior to 3:30 PM on Monday. When the floor was opened for questions, Coffee County Republican Party Chairman Sally Singles asked if candidates that hand delivered their application were immediately disqualified from consideration. Soesbe said that 3 applications were hand delivered to the Election Commission office and those 3 were rejected. “That was a test to see if (the applicant) could follow the rules set out in the process. The Administrator of Elections must follow a lot of rules in carrying out their duties,” said Soesbe.
WMSR News wants to remind everyone that early voting continues through Thursday in the State General Election, Election Day is November 6.