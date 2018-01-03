Election Commission Meets Thursday

Administrator of Elections for Coffee County Vernita Davis… Photo by Samantha Watters
The Coffee County Election Commission will meet on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 4:00 PM in the Election Commission office, Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester.
The purpose of the meeting will be to call for the Manchester and Tullahoma Municipal elections. City elections, county general and the state primary will be held on August 2, 2018.
County primary elections will be held on May 1, 2018.