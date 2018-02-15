The Coffee County Election Commission was scheduled to meet on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 4:00 PM in the Election Commission office, Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester. The meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday February 22nd at 4 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting will be to approve candidate petitions for the May 1, 2018 Republican and Democratic County primaries. The agenda was changed from the February 15 meeting to reschedule the approval of candidates until the later date due to pending information.
Election Commission Meeting Delayed
