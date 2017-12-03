Election 2018 Has Begun

The Coffee County election process will crank up in full force on May 1.
Primaries will be in May, the county general election and state primary in August and state general in November.
County elections in 2018 will be held for: mayor, all 21 commissioners, trustee, sheriff, county clerk, circuit court clerk, register of deeds, road superintendent, road commissioners and constables.
City elections in Manchester and Tullahoma will also be held in August.
As of Thursday, (Nov 30, 3017) in county-wide elections those picking up papers to qualify to run are; Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell will seek re-election and former mayor David Pennington will also run along with Tullahoma businessman and Manchester resident Mark Allen.
Sheriff Steve Graves, a Democrat, will seek re-election. Republicans Chad Partin, and Harry Conway say they are running for sheriff along with independent candidate Lee Marcom. Democrat Danny Ferrell has also picked up papers.
Only incumbent John Marchesoni has decided so far to run for Trustee, Register of Deeds Donna Toney, Republican, will seek re-election along with democratic candidate Teresa Wright.
Longtime Circuit Court Clerk Heather Duncan, Democrat, is seeking re-election and Democrat County Clerk Theresa McFadden, is running once again and Tammie Karen Fuller has picked up papers to run as a republican for Clerk.
Incumbent Benton Bartlett is the only candidate so far that has decided to run for Road Superintendent.
All people have the right to file qualifying papers or not. Candidates may pick up petitions for the May 1 primary now with a qualifying deadline of Feb. 15. The withdrawal deadline Feb. 22.
Deadline for voter registration for the May 1 primary is April 2.
Manchester and Tullahoma municipal elections will be held on Aug. 2.
On tomorrow’s news will run down the list of candidates so far for county commission.
