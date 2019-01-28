Eight People in Grundy County Arrested Friday on Drug Charges

Eight people were arrested on various charges Friday night in Grundy County.
The individuals were taken into custody when the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the 300 block of Reeves Road in Gruetli-Laager.
The eight people arrested were:
• Felicia Borne, 42 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Elizabeth Bowden, 33 – Possession of Schedule II and Drug Paraphernalia
• Tara Doss, 28 – Possession of Sch. II and Drug Paraphernalia
• Cody Forsyth, 28 – Outstanding Warrant
• Dearick Garner, 32 – Possession Schedule II, Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Evidence
• Rodney Griffith, 47 – Drug Paraphernalia
• Adam Layne, 42 – Possession Schedule II, Drug Paraphernalia, Felon in possession of a weapon
• Michelle Stevens, 47 – Possession Schedule II, Drug Paraphernalia
All eight individuals are scheduled to be in court on February 14.
