Eastern Star Manchester Chapter makes Donation to Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center
“We are grateful for the support and generosity from our local Eastern Star Chapter. We appreciate our community always going above and beyond to take care of our students and families in need right here at home,” said Taylor Rayfield, Coordinator of Family Resource for Coffee County Schools.
Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center exists to address the problems with the home and community environments which impede or create barriers to a child’s ability to learn and grow successfully. Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center provides educational support, resources, and programs that strive to engage and empower families. For more information on how you can get involve or contribute to program’s aiding students and families in need, contact Taylor Rayfield at (931) 222-1066 or rayfieldt@k12coffee.net.