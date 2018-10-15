Earthquake in Grundy County

The U.S. Geological Survey at Memphis reports a Magnitude 2.3 earthquake rattled folks in Grundy County and surrounding communities about 1 a.m. Monday.
It was roughly 5 miles below the surface.
No injuries or damage was reported.
According to officials, the quake was centered about halfway between Pelham and Altamont along State Route 50.
According to reports, the trembler was detected as far away as Nashville, which included a portion of Coffee County.
