Early Voting Starts Friday

With political campaigns in their final weeks, early voting for the August 2nd county general and state primary elections will begin this Friday, July 13th.
In local races, voters will be electing county commissioners, a County Mayor, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk, Register of Deeds, Trustee, Road Superintendent, County Clerk, County School Board, Constables and Road Commissioners.
Manchester voters will also select three Aldermen and three City School Board members. Tullahoma will elect 2 Aldermen and 2 School Board members.
State primary races include those of Governor, U-S Senator, U-S Representative and State Representative.
Early voting hours will be Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm and Saturdays from 8:30am until noon at the Election Commission office in the Coffee County Administration Plaza and in Tullahoma at the C.D. Stamps Center from 9am-4:30pm, Monday-Friday and Saturdays 9am-noon. Early voting will end on July 28th. Election Day is August 2nd. All voters who vote early or on Election Day must present a government issued photo ID.
